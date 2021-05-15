$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.65 on Friday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

