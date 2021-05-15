200,400 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II comprises 1.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Separately, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

