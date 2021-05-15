$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $21.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

