$242.34 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $242.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $950.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

