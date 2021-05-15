25,555 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

