25,660 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,430.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Several analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.