$27.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $115.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.80. Facebook has a 1 year low of $204.12 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

