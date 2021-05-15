$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $28.76 million. IntriCon posted sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $121.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IntriCon by 3,304.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.