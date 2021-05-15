28,857 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

