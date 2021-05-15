$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $29.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $70.44 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

