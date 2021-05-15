$291.74 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $291.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.60 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Fox Factory stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

