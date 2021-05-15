2key.network (2KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.82 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $123,381.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 72,241,529 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

