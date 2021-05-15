$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the lowest is $2.22. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,690.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 323,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.