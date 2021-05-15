31,848 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

