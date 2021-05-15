34,323 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.