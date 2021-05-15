37,900 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.