$39.04 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce $39.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.24 million. argenx posted sales of $21.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $116.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 million to $248.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $419.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $272.30 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

