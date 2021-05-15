3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $204.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $134.20 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

