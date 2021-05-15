$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $273.29 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

