$4.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $16.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $17.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 107.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.01. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

