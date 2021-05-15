$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

