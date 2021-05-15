$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

