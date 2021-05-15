$40.82 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post $40.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.80 million to $42.40 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $171.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.74 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $613.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.