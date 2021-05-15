$44.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $44.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.63 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $184.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 193,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

