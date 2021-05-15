$443.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report sales of $443.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $420.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $163.39 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

