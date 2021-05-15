$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

