49,771 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.