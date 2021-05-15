$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

MAN opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

