50,080 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.84% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

