51,452 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Several research firms have commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

NYSE THS opened at $50.89 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

