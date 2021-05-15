$582.80 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post sales of $582.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.21 million and the lowest is $531.13 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.