61,108 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Otter Tail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTTR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

OTTR opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.