$67.95 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $67.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the lowest is $67.61 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $276.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.60 million to $277.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.30 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $305.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in First Foundation by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

