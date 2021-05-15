$70.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post sales of $70.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.26 billion and the lowest is $68.94 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

