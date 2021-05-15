74,323 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.23% of Arrival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $18.29 on Friday. Arrival has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $37.18.

