$75.48 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.68 million and the highest is $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $276.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $300.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $274.44 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $302.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 222,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.