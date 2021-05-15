$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520,000.00 to $1.00 million. Gevo reported sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upped their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

