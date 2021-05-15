76,960 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $48.50 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

