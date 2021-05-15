$880.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce sales of $880.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $943.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $104,365,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $38,790,000.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $323.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.13. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

