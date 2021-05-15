8PAY Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $141,248.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.32 or 0.01190421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.01193597 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

