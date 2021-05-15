$901.85 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $901.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 952.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $4,058,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

