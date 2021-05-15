$922.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $922.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $766.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

