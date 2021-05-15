A.H. Belo Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AHC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

