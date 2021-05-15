Aave Trading Up 16.9% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Aave has a total market cap of $6.88 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,750,337 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

