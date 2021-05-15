Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,951. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

