AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $963,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

