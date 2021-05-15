ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.33% of ABM Industries worth $160,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,671.16 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

