Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock worth $633,638,744.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $606,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $3,247,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $872,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,013,000.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.