Acas LLC Invests $3.78 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

