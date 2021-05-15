Acas LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

